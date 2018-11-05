Monday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! Skies are cloudy this morning with temps starting off in the upper 50s this morning. Skies today will be mostly cloudy with Highs will be in the low 80s with a few showers possible. Our severe threat continues to drop with the best threat in north Mississippi. The squall line will fall apart as it moves into our area tomorrow morning.
Tomorrow is going to be mostly cloudy with temps in the low 80s.Rain showers will linger for Wednesday and Thursday with highs only in the low 70s.We’ll be much cooler this weekend with sunny skies and temps in the low 60s.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.