Ludacris, Migos to perform at pre-Super Bowl concert

FILE- In this June 24, 2018, file photo from left, Takeoff, Quavo and Offset, of Migos, perform at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Ludacris and Migos will represent Atlanta and hip-hop culture when they perform at the EA SPORTS BOWL days before the Super Bowl next year, Electronic Arts Inc. and OnLocation Experiences announced Monday, Nov. 5. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)