Look Ahead: Monday First Alert forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The rain will come to an end later tonight the we can expect fog after midnight thru about 9 AM in the morning. The fog could be dense at times. Lows will be in the upper 50s to around 60.
On Monday, there is a chance for an isolated thunderstorm. Some of the storms could be severe late Monday night into mid morning Tuesday. Highs will be near 80 both days.
Wednesday expect a 60 percent chance for thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s.
On Thursday we have a 60 percent chance for more thunderstorms with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
By Friday we have a 50 percent chance for showers with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s.
Saturday looks mostly sunny and cool with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the 40s.
Sunday looks partly cloudy and cool with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the 40s.
