First Alert: Severe Weather Threat Decreasing

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Temperatures started off in the upper 50s this morning with cloudy skies. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s and a few showers possible. Our severe threat continues to drop with the best threat in north Mississippi. The squall line will fall apart as it moves into our area Tuesday morning.
Tuesday is going to be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 80s. Rain showers will linger for Wednesday and Thursday with highs only in the low 70s.
We’ll be much cooler this weekend with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 60s.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.