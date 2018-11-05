Decision 2018: What you need to know before heading to the polls

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Mississippians will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots and have their voices heard. Here are few things to keep in mind.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You are entitled to cast a ballot if you are in line at 7 p.m.
You can find your precinct and polling place here. Once you find your polling place, you can also view a sample ballot.
Voters are required by state law to show photo identification at the polls. Acceptable photo IDs include:
- A driver’s license
- A photo ID card issued by a branch, department or entity of the State of Mississippi
- A U.S. passport
- A government employee ID card
- A firearm license
- A student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college or community college
- A United States military ID
- A tribal photo ID
- Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the U.S. government or any state government
For more information on Mississippi’s voter ID law, visit msvoterid.ms.gov.
Here is a list of candidates vying for seats in the U.S. Congress:
U.S. Senate
- David Baria (Democrat)
- Roger Wicker (Republican – incumbent)
- Danny Bedwell (Libertarian)
- Shawn O’Hara (Reform)
U.S. House of Representatives District 4
- Jeramey Anderson (Democrat)
- Steven Palazzo (Republican – incumbent)
- Lajena Sheets (Reform)
U.S. House of Representatives District 3
- Michael Evans (Democrat)
- Michael Guest (Republican)
- Matthew Holland (Reform)
There will also be a special election to complete Thad Cochran’s term as U.S. Senator. Because it is an open election, party affiliation will not be listed on the ballot:
U.S. Senate Special Election
- Tobey Bartee
- Mike Espy
- Cindy Hyde-Smith (incumbent)
- Chris McDaniel
Each county will also feature judicial races. You can view sample ballots for each county below:
Keep in mind that it is unlawful to campaign for candidates within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless you are private property. The also law states that polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except election officials, voters waiting to vote or authorized poll watchers.
