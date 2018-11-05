1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lamar County Sunday night. The crash happened on Cole Road just after 7 p.m.
According to the Central Lamar Volunteer Fire Department, a tan Chevy pick up truck was flipped upside down when officials arrive on the scene. A deputy with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department says the driver loss control of the vehicle.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
His identity has not been released at this time.
