Circuit Clerks, voter advocates say precinct closures not a threat to voter access

PINE BELT (WDAM) - A 2013 Supreme Court decision struck down a section of the 1965 Voter Rights Act put in place to prevent voter discrimination.
Across southern states, there are concerns if that decision created barriers for people to get to the polls. WDAM asked questions to find out if voter suppression could happen in the Pine Belt.
From the nation’s high court to the courts of public democracy, a 5 to 4 decision in the Shelby County v. Holder Supreme Court case did away with prohibiting changes to the voting process without oversight or official authorization.
A part of the opinion in the case even mentioned Mississippi as a state that brought about the Voter Rights Act in the first place:
Supporters of the ruling say voter suppression is of the past. Now, voting precinct locations are left to county supervisors. Since 2013, roughly 5 percent of polling places shut down, moved or merged in Mississippi, according to Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann.
“The normal ones moving around. We might have had 100 that have closed. Some have been consolidated,” Hosemann said.
The concern is whether these changes make it harder for voters here in the Pine Belt to get to polling places and if they affect minorities more than others.
We took a look at the numbers of precinct changes around the Pine Belt since the decision. According to numbers from the Secretary of State’s office, the two counties with the most changes since the decision are Jones County, with six less precincts and Jefferson Davis county, with seven fewer.
“If you look at the numbers for Jones County, it could seem that it would be alarming and possibly trigger voter suppression,” said Jones County NAACP President Trey Chinn.
Chinn said in Jones County, the changes became necessary as the voting process modernized in the county.
“Most of the precincts that were consolidated or closed down are a apart of Beat 5, my home territory,” Chinn said. “I really feel very passionate and also personal with this in Jones County. It also was not necessarily a voter suppression issue for us.”
Chinn said beat 5 is predominately black, but the consolidation of precincts didn’t seem to cause issues for voters.
“Within a mile radius you had four neighborhood precincts that were combined in this precinct,” Chinn said. “I haven’t heard any issue of voter suppression since then or inability to get to the precinct.”
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Jefferson Davis county is 60 percent black, the highest minority population in the Pine Belt. Circuit Clerk Clint Langley said the changes cut costs.
“We merged them with the closest precinct in that district in order to save the county money,” Langley said.
According to Langley, the county saved nearly $5,000 by combining precincts with small voter turnouts without adding a significant distance for voter to get to polls.
“It’s expensive to keep one open,” Hosemann said. “You have six or eight machines, 3 or 4K a piece and at least a minimum of six workers, sometimes 10 or 12.”
Langley said the merges resulted from a continued decrease in the county’s population.
“Almost 1,800 locations in Mississippi, I don’t think anyone is more than 10 or 15 minutes from their polling stations,” Hosemann said.
Hosemann does not see the changes to precincts in Mississippi as a hindrance to voters. He believes it’s appropriate to leave precinct locations up to local offices because they know the landscape and are held politically responsible to include polling places that people can get to.
The circuit clerks in both Jones and Jefferson Davis counties say they sent new cards and letters to each registered voter who had a polling place change in their area.
If you’re not sure where to vote, you can visit the Secretary of State’s website to find out.
