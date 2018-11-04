New sports complex opens in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, MS (WDAM) -The first phase of a new sports complex in Waynesboro has opened.
It is called, “The Fields of Waynesboro.”
Phase One includes several soccer fields.
A soccer tournament and open house was held at the new complex Saturday.
It is an 88-acre site, donated by Waynesboro mayor Richard Johnson.
Eight baseball and softball fields will be built in Phase Two.
Future plans also call for walking trails and playgrounds.
“It’s really coming together really well,” said Stuart Rowell, a board member with the Wayne County Recreational Sports Authority. “The weather has played a really good role, we’ve only had a couple of times this summer when the weather set us back.”
Work began on the project in June.
"Next week, several churches will host a “movie night” at the complex and in two weeks, another soccer tournament will be held.
