Carey opens season with win at “Steve Knight Classic”

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - In the first annual “Steve Knight Classic,” William Carey opened with a resounding win – then coach Knight sat back and watched eight of his former players coach their respective teams.
The No. 10 Crusaders took down Carver College 92-77 to open the season. Five Carey players scored in double figures, led by senior Branden Sheppard’s 16 points and ten rebounds.
WCU visits No. 23 Xavier on Monday night.
In the high school action, George County opened the day with a 62-43 win over Collins. Following Carey’s victory at 1 p.m., Biloxi defeated Meridian 52-36.
