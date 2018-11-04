3 arrested, accused of pretending to collect money for 6-year-old with cancer

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR/CNN) - Two men and a woman are facing fraud charges after they allegedly printed out a picture of a 6-year-old girl with cancer and used it to scam people out of money.
The suspects – 44-year-old Roger Dunn, 34-year-old Nicole Dunn and 27-year-old Earl Woodridge – were arrested Thursday by detectives with the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
They are all charged with first-degree scheme to defraud, second-degree criminal impersonation and first-degree attempt to scheme and defraud.
The suspects allegedly went door-to-door in multiple upstate New York neighborhoods and told residents they were collecting money for 6-year-old Kaylee Marshfield, who was diagnosed with Wilms Disease last year.
Deputies say the three received hundreds of dollars. They allegedly downloaded Kaylee’s picture from a local news website and claimed to be her relatives.
Kaylee’s parents, who used the real campaign “Kicking It with Kaylee” to raise money for the girl’s treatment, reported the alleged scam to detectives and made it clear they never go door-to-door.
The girl’s father, Todd Marshfield, says using Kaylee to steal money from people is despicable.
“It’s infuriating when someone goes around using your daughter to collect money. You’re helpless. There’s nothing you can do about it. You feel angry for the people that donated to somebody that’s scum - excuse me - but you don’t do that,” he said.
Detectives continue to investigate.
Kaylee and her family are celebrating not only the arrests of the alleged scammers but also the news they received Thursday that the 6-year-old is cancer-free.
The Better Business Bureau says always ask to see a credential of some kind when someone knocks at your door and don’t feel pressure to give money right away.
