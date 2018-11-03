USM hosting third annual JROTC STEM Invitational

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -Dozens of JROTC cadets are at the University of Southern Mississippi for a two-day conference to learn about computer science applications for cybersecurity and national defense.
It is part of the third annual JROTC STEM Invitational Conference.
40 cadets are from Jackson. 40 more are from Mobile.
“This year, they’re learning about cybersecurity, computer science, digital fabrication, coding, national security issues,” said Julie Cwikla, director of Creativity & Innovation in STEM at Southern Miss. “These kids already have a STEM leaning, but this might be the first time they’re learning about cybersecurity and really coding and computer science. So, we’re really introducing them, depending on what their background was.”
Saturday, the cadets will take part in Black and Gold Day activities before attending the Southern Miss-Marshall football game.
