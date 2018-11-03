Trump stumps in cities that don't look that much like US

In this Oct. 18, 2018, file photo, a campaign rally is seen from the motorcade, with President Donald Trump aboard, at Minuteman Aviation Hangar in Missoula, Mont. Trump is in the final stretch of a 44-city blitz for the midterm elections, but the America he’s glimpsed from the airport arrivals and his armored limousine is hardly a reflection of the nation as a whole. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, file) (Carolyn Kaster)