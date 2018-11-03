Texas' early votes exceed total cast in 2014 election

FILE - This combination of Sept. 21, 2018, file photos show Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, left, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, right, during their first Senate debate in Dallas. The anniversary of the deadliest church shooting in the nation's history _ when a gunman killed 25 people in a rural church near San Antonio _ is the day before the Texas Senate election between Republican incumbent Ted Cruz and rising Democratic star Beto O'Rourke. But you wouldn't know it spending time with either campaign. That massacre in Sutherland Springs, and another Texas mass shooting at Santa Fe High School near Houston about six months later, aren't the race's top issues. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool, File) (Tom Fox)