Richton rolls past Heidelberg, 35-6

RICHTON, MS (WDAM) - Richton High School had hosted a football playoff game in the past 35 years.
What’s more, the Rebels had not won a football playoff game in the past 35 years.
Consider both boxes checked now.
Senior Za’darius Mitchell and junior Dylan Favre each scored a pair of first-half touchdowns to put Heidelberg High School in a deep halftime hole as Richton reeled off a 35-6 victory Friday night.
“These guys are ecstatic,” Richton coach Stephen Rice said. “I don’t know if there’s a word in the vocabulary to describe how they feel right now.
“This was something that’s never been done, and I think they realize that. But at the same time, that wasn’t our ultimate goal. We want to keep moving forward, and keep getting further and further in the playoffs and keep making history.”
The Rebels (8-3) will move onto the second of the Class 2A playoffs and will face winner of Friday night’s game between Mize and Loyd Star high schools.
“Just to be able to set a record for the school and do something that hasn’t been done in 35 years, that’s a blessing,” said Mitchell, who had two, second-half interceptions to help thwart any comeback notions by the Oilers.
Heidelberg (4-8) saw the 2018 season come to an end.
“They came out quick,” Heidelberg coach Marchello Evans said. “The first three possessions, they scored, so we were down and playing catch up.
“We had some mental mistakes, but Richton’s a real good team and I’m just so proud of coaching these guys.”
The Rebels took advantage of two big special teams’ plays in the first two quarters to help build a 21-0 lead.
Richton recovered a muffed punt by the Oilers, setting up a short field that Mitchell turned into an 8-yard run touchdown run to put the Rebels up 7-0.
After getting the ball back, Mitchell turned air acrobat to haul in a 21-yard scoring pass from Favre for a 14-0 lead.
“That was important,” Mitchell said. “You’ve got to set the momentum, and once we set the momentum, we were straight. After that, we just had to continue, keep that intensity.”
That the Rebels did, pulling off a fake punt to keep alive a drive that Favre finished off with a short touchdown plunge and a 21-0 lead.
“The muffed punt, early, definitely gave us a short field and gave us the opportunity to get down the field, and then I think the biggest thing that turned it was the fake punt in the second quarter,” Rice said. “Those were probably the two biggest plays of the first half.”
Richton capped its first-half blitz with a nine-play, 60-yard drive that Favre capped off with another 2-yard lunge into the end zone.
Down 28-0, Heidelberg fought back, with senior Ty’kal Riley coming up with an interception on the Rebels’ first possession of the second half. The Oilers stopped Richton’s second possession at Heidelberg’s 3-yard line when sophomore Tashun Clark recovered a botched exchange on the handoff.
The Oilers then went 95 yards, with senior Tavarus Jones supplying 55 yards on five carries. Heidelberg scored on a 9-yard pass from sophomore Jaquerious Stevens to sophomore Tahj Jones, closing the score to 28-6 with 4:13 left in the third quarter.
The Oilers kept up the pressure, recovering an onside kick at the Rebels’ 42-yard line. But a high pass shot off the hands of the intended receiver, then was punched high into the air, like a volleyball setter making a dig.
Mitchell, playing deep safety, settled under the leather balloon, hauled it in, and then proceeded to shoulder shunt or spin off a half dozen tacklers on his way to a 38-yard return to midfield.
From there, the Rebels used seven plays to make it 35-6 with less than 10 seconds left in the third quarter. Senior running back D.D. Griffin, who carried four times for 24 yards, scored on a 4-yard run.
Mitchell stifled another Heidelberg drive with an interception in the end zone at the start of the fourth quarter, and the Rebels wiped time off the clock with a a drive that ended at the Oilers’ 13-yard line.
Heidelberg had time for one more first down, but the game ended near midfield, when defensive end Grady Hinton had a strip sack and sophomore defensive lineman Michael Matthews recovered the fumble to seal the Rebels first victory since the state adopted the fundamentals of the current playoff system in the early 80s.
“It’s just a great feeling for everyone,” Rice said.
Heidelberg will say farewell to its share of seniors, including Tavarus Jones, who rushed for 101 yards on 14 carries in his game.
But Evans said he expected the experience his large pool of freshmen and sophomores earned this fall to pay off down the road.
“We knew coming into the season that it was going to be a tough, uphill battle,” Evans said. “But the good thing about it, is these guys, they gave it their all.
“We’ll work hard in the offseason, get in the weight room, work on our agility and run some track, it’s like I say, next year, Heidelberg’s brand of football will be back.”
