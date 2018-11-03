Miss. National Guard’s 184th ESC headed to Middle East

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -Members of a National Guard unit headquartered in Laurel were the guests of honor at a Hattiesburg church Saturday morning.
Temple Baptist Church hosted a send-off ceremony for the 250 members of the 184th Expeditionary Sustainment Command.
“This unit will leave tomorrow, the 4th of November and go to Fort Hood, Texas for a month,” said Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, Mississippi’s adjutant general. “And then, they’ll deploy over to Kuwait in the CENTCOM (Central Command) area in the middle of December and then, they’ll be over there for a good nine to ten months.”
“Basically, we’re your Walmart, your FedEx, your UPS on the battlefield, providing soldiers everything they need, from beans to bullets to equipment, clothing, transportation and services,” said Brig. Gen. Clint E. Walker, commanding general for the 184th ESC. “(It’s a) tremendous unit, tremendous capability, I think we’ll be highly successful.”
About sixty percent of unit members are from the Pine Belt.
