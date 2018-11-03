Miss. circuit clerks open Saturday for absentee voting

Circuit clerk offices across Mississippi were open Saturday for absentee voting.
By Charles Herrington | November 3, 2018 at 6:59 PM CDT - Updated November 3 at 6:59 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -Courthouses across the state were open Saturday for some last minute in-person absentee voting for next Tuesday’s general election.

Circuit clerks offices in all 82 counties were open from 8 a.m. until noon.

In Forrest County, deputy clerks tell us there’s been a lot of absentee voting, which could mean a big turnout on Tuesday.

They said a total of 1,201 absentee ballots have been received.

80 were cast on Saturday.

Absentee votes mailed in must be received by Monday, Nov. 5 at 5 p.m.

