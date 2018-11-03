Migrants' brief hopes of buses to Mexico's capital dashed

Central American migrants, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, get a ride on trucks, in Donaji, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. The migrants had already made a grueling 40-mile (65-kilometer) trek from Juchitan, Oaxaca, on Thursday, after they failed to get the bus transportation they had hoped for. But hitching rides allowed them to get to Donaji early, and some headed on to a town even further north, Sayula. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) (Marco Ugarte)
By SONIA PEREZ D.Associated Press | November 3, 2018 at 12:08 AM CDT - Updated November 3 at 12:08 AM

SAYULA, Mexico (AP) — Thousands of Central American migrants traveling in a caravan through southern Mexico had their brief hopes of reaching the country's capital on Saturday dashed after the governor of Veracruz state pulled an offer of dozens of buses to take them there.

Gov. Miguel Angel Yunes announced Friday evening that authorities in Veracruz would be providing not only humanitarian assistance to the migrants but buses to leapfrog them to Mexico City after three grueling weeks spent walking along highways and hitching rides to reach the coastal state.

But almost immediately afterward, Yunes released a second video saying that because Mexico City's water system was undergoing maintenance, it would not be correct to send the migrants there.

Salvadoran migrants cross the Suchiate river, the border between Guatemala and Mexico, on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. A new group of Central American migrants has started on its way North with the stated purpose to make to the United States. The third caravan tried to cross the bridge between Guatemala and Mexico, but Mexican authorities told them they would have to show passports and visas and enter in groups of 50 for processing. The Salvadorans expressed misgivings that they would be deported, so they turned around and waded across a shallow stretch of the river to enter Mexico. (AP Photo/Oscar Rivera)
Central American migrants, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, get a ride on a truck, in Donaji, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. The migrants had already made a grueling 40-mile (65-kilometer) trek from Juchitan, Oaxaca, on Thursday, after they failed to get the bus transportation they had hoped for. But hitching rides allowed them to get to Donaji early, and some headed on to a town even further north, Sayula. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Honduran migrant Luz Padilla Valverde, carrying her child, begs for contributions of one peso (5 cents) from passing drivers, as a thousands-strong caravan of Central Americans hoping to reach the U.S. border stops for the night, in Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Most of the main caravan of Central American migrants spent a rain-drenched night outside, before continuing their slow walk through southern Mexico.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Central American migrants, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, get a ride on a truck, in Donaji, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. The migrants had already made a grueling 40-mile (65-kilometer) trek from Juchitan, Oaxaca, on Thursday, after they failed to get the bus transportation they had hoped for. But hitching rides allowed them to get to Donaji early, and some headed on to a town even further north, Sayula. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Central American migrants, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, get a ride on a truck, in Donaji, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. The migrants had already made a grueling 40-mile (65-kilometer) trek from Juchitan, Oaxaca, on Thursday, after they failed to get the bus transportation they had hoped for. But hitching rides allowed them to get to Donaji early, and some headed on to a town even further north, Sayula. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Migrants light a fire for cooking as a thousands-strong caravan of Central Americans hoping to reach the U.S. border stops for the night, in Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Most of the main caravan of Central American migrants spent a rain-drenched night outside, before continuing their slow walk through southern Mexico.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Mexicans in a car stop to talk to Honduran migrant Luz Padilla Valverde, carrying her child, as she begs for contributions of one peso (5 cents), in Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Most of the main caravan of Central American migrants spent a rain-drenched night outside, before continuing their slow walk through southern Mexico.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Honduran migrant Luz Padilla Valverde, carrying her child, gets a contribution from a passing driver in Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Most of the main caravan of Central American migrants spent a rain-drenched night outside, before continuing their slow walk through southern Mexico.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Migrants wait in lines to use portable toilets at a makeshift campground where a thousands-strong caravan of Central Americans hoping to reach the U.S. border stops for the night, in Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Most of the main caravan of Central American migrants spent a rain-drenched night outside, before continuing their slow walk through southern Mexico.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Migrants sleep inside a hotel that was abandoned after being damaged in last year's earthquake, in Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Most of the main caravan of Central American migrants spent a rain-drenched night outside, before continuing their slow walk through southern Mexico.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
A migrant sleeps inside a hotel that was abandoned after being damaged in last year's earthquake, in Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Most of the main caravan of Central American migrants spent a rain-drenched night outside, before continuing their slow walk through southern Mexico.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
