Man charged with murder of Forrest County woman

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office charged a man with murder in the death of a woman on Friday night.
Forrest County Investigator John Tryner said deputies received a report of a woman shot around 5:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Archie Smith Road in Rawls Springs. A woman was found dead when deputies arrived at the home.
Robert Maye, 32, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with murder, according to Tryner. Investigators believe Maye was the victim’s boyfriend and lived in the same home.
Tryner said it did not appear the victim had been shot and she may have died from blunt force trauma, though the cause of death is pending an autopsy.
The possible murder weapon was also recovered at the scene.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.