Look Ahead: Sunday First Alert forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - For tonight you can expect clear and cool conditions with lows in the lower 50s.
Sunday looks to be cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and highs in the mid 70s.
As we head into the Monday through early Tuesday time frame there is a slight chance for some severe storms but it appears at this time the greatest threat will be to our North.
For Wednesday expect only a few showers with highs in themed 70s.
Thursday looks to be wet with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms and some of those may be severe as well. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
For Friday there is a chance for isolated showers Friday morning then partly cloudy and cooler by Friday afternoon with highs only in the upper 60s.
Much colder air arrives Saturday with highs only in the lower 60s and lows in the upper 30s to around 40.
