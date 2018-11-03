Democrat Heitkamp's re-election hopes may rest with Fargo

Fargo is more diverse and younger than the rest of North Dakota, with the university's roughly 14,000 students and a diversified economy. Cass County has grown by about 21,000 people since Heitkamp's 2012 victory — growth largely paralleled in the oil-producing west by thousands of mostly conservative-leaning workers — and now has nearly one-fourth of the state's population. Most is in the cities of Fargo and West Fargo.