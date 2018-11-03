5 charged with aggravated assault in Lamar Co. shooting

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Five people are behind bars and charged with aggravated assault in connection to a Friday morning shooting that injured one man in Lamar County. Police responding to the shooting around 8 a.m. on Magnolia Drive.
Authorities tell us one person was shot in the lower part of his stomach, and later taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.
As deputies worked to secure the scene, five people jumped out the window of a two-story apartment.
Kingston Lampton, 22, Deshawn Sherman, 20, Alexander McCallum, 21, Da’jah Williams, 19, and Mardariol Arrington have all been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel.
Rigel said that several weapons were recovered inside the apartment.
The investigation is ongoing right now, and a motive has not yet been determined.
The five suspects will appear before a judge Monday for a bond hearing.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.