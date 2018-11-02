What you need to know ahead of election day

Voters in each of Mississippi’s four U.S. House districts will elect a Congressman to represent them for the next two years. South Mississippi has two of these races: House District 4, where incumbent Republican Steven Palazzo is challenged by Democratic nominee Jeramey Anderson and a third-party candidate; and House District 3, where Republican nominee Michael Guest faces Democratic nominee Michael Evans. This House race is unusual because there’s no incumbent on the ballot. Republican Gregg Harper is retiring after a decade, so the job is open.