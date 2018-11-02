USM School of Music hosting benefit concert for Eagle’s Nest Food Pantry

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi School of Music is hosting a benefit concert Thursday night in support of the Eagle’s Nest Food Pantry.
The concert, to be held at Marsh Auditorium, will feature solo and group performances from faculty and students.
The event is free, but donations of non-perishable food and school supplies are being collected.
The pantry first opened two years ago.
It’s available for students, faculty and staff with a Southern Miss ID.
Hours for the pantry this semester are 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and it’s open on Wednesdays and Fridays.
It typically serves 50-70 clients each day.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.