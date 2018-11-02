USM gets DOD contract to test security technology

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi has a new $4.73 million contract with the U.S. Department of Defense to identify DOD technology and equipment that can increase public safety and improve homeland security.
USM’s School of Criminal Justice, Forensic Science and Security, Southern Miss' National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security and Kopis Mobile will take part in the year-long project.
Kopis Mobile is a technology company based in Flowood. The goal is to identify gaps in event and venue security and test DOD technology and equipment that could close the gaps.
