Richton honors Professional Baseball player Jacoby Jones

RICHTON, MS (WDAM) - A celebration was held in the L.D. Ready gymnasium in Richton to honor a former Richton Rebel, JaCoby Jones, who is currently an MLB outfielder playing for the Detroit Tigers.
The high school honored him with two jerseys hung in cases, one jersey from his baseball season as a Rebel and the other being his Tigers jersey.
“You know, we just had to get everything together and get up there, its several places we could’ve put it on campus but the gym is the centerpiece of the campus,” said Coach Hugh Thoms.
Jones says that this moment is a blessing to be back in Richton.
“I’m blessed to see my jersey hung up and this will be an impact on the little kids coming from a small town," Jones said. “If you dream big you can accomplish anything in life if you really want it.”
After graduating from high school, Jones attended Louisiana State University and played college baseball at for the LSU Tigers.
Coach Hugh Thoms, men’s basketball and track coach at Richton, says he saw the growth in Jones while he was a player at Richton High School.
“Our baseball team did something really special those years, when you win it three out of four times, three out of four years you done,” said Thoms.
Perry County Board of Supervisor of District 1, Bobby Bolton, commented on Jones coming back to Richton and said that this is good for the city of Richton.
“We are always excited when JaCoby comes in because he’s a home-grown boy and it excites us to know we have someone nationally known,” said Bolton.
Jones said that he is happy to be able to come back after the season to see all his friends.
“I love being back here this is where my family and friends are," said Jones.
