Richton High School to make history

RICHTON, MS (WDAM) - Stephen Rice has roamed the sidelines before when Richton High School made the Mississippi high school football playoffs.
But Rice _ nor any of the Rebels for that matter _ ever have stood on the home sidelines for a postseason football game.
Until now.
Richton (7-3), which finished second in Region 8-2A, will host Heidelberg High School (4-7) at 7 p.m. Friday.
For the Rebels, it will mark the first time that Richton will have a playoff game on its home turf since the early 1980s when Mississippi adopted it’s the framework for its current football postseason.
“It always seemed like we were that fourth seed, you now, win one district ballgame and just get in the playoffs,” said Rice, who is in his second stint coaching the Rebels. “This year, to win three (region) ballgames and to host, I think it’s one of those things that shows we’ve really made a turn, and we hope to continue that.”
Heidelberg, which more than half of its 2017 team depart via graduation, wound up in third place in Region 5-2A.
“Even though we lost a lot of kids from last year, a lot of these kids have playoff experience,” Heidelberg coach Marchello Evans said. “I can see these kids progressing, and that was the main thing coming into this year.
“
“I’ve kept telling them if we can get to the (playoffs’) backdoor, I feel good about our chances coming out the front. But we’re going into an environment where Richton is going to be real pumped, They are a real sound football team, well-coached on both sides of the ball, and they don’t do things to lose ballgames.”
The Rebels have been led by a trio of standouts on offense.
Junior quarterback Dylan Favre has thrown for 1,085 yards and 17 touchdowns with seven interceptions and proved to be a dual threat with 582 yards and eight touchdowns rushing.
Senior running back D.D. Griffin has been the backfield workhorse, running for 1,222 yards and 16 scores and catching six passes for 91 yards and six more touchdowns.
Senior Za’darius Mitchell leads all receivers with 27 catches for 586 yards and nine touchdowns. He also has run for 89 yards and a score on six carries, returned three punts for touchdowns, had an interception return for a TD and a fumble return for a touchdown.
The Oilers have seen senior running back Tavare Jones run for 1,130 yards and nine touchdowns. Freshman Shandarius Mims and sophomore Jaquerious Stevens have split quarterbacking duties for most of the season, rotating during games.
Richton has averaged about 33.8 points a game, while allowing 21.6 points to opponents. Heidelberg has averaged 13.1 points per game on offense, while allowing nearly 30 points a game.
But what happened during the regular season and what might happen in the playoffs often can be two different things.
Rice said it’s just nice to have home-field advantage.
“This is why I love coaching in a smaller town,” Rice said. “Our kids are excited, our school is excited, our town, our community. People are really excited about Friday night.”
