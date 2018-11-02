Registration deadline near for USM Saturday Gifted Studies Program

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -The registration deadline is approaching for the 2019 Saturday Gifted Studies Program at the University of Southern Mississippi.
Parents have until Nov. 15 to register their child for the program, which will take place on the five consecutive Saturdays between Jan. 12 and Feb. 9.
It is open to intellectually gifted children ages three through the 8th grade.
“November 15th is the deadline, so get those applications in, don’t miss out, it’s a great program,” said Heather Houston, interim director for the Center for Gifted Studies at USM.
You can learn more by going online to www.usm.edu/gifted.
