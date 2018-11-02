Pine Belt football standouts selected all-stars

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Pine Belt will be well-represented in the 2018 MIssisissippi-Alabama All-Star Football Game.
Three Hattiesburg High School players will join HHS coach Tony Vance on the Mississippi squad, which also will include another five players from the WDAM-TV viewing area.
The game returns to Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Monday, Dec. 17, at 6:30 p.m. It is the first time in the history of the series that the all-star game has been moved from Saturday.
The Cramtom Bowl was unavailable on the date originally set for annual contest, Dec. 15, because it serves as the host site of the Camellia Bowl.
Hattiesburg will be represented by quarterback Jarod Conner, defensive back Hakeem Vance and defensive lineman Jaren Handy.
Also selected for the elite squad: Oak Grove High School quarterback John Rhys Plumlee; West Jones High School defensive lineman Byron Young; Seminary High School defensive lineman Nathan Pickering; Laurel High School offensive lineman Charles Cross; and Summrall High School quarterback Dannis Jackson.
Conner will play running back and Jackson will play receiver for the Mississippi all stars.
Vance will serve as Mississippi’s offensive coordinator and coach the quarterbacks and running backs.
The series started in 1998, with games played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala., before moving to Montgomery in 2011. Since 2015, the game has alternated between Cramton Bowl and the University of Southern Mississippi’s M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg.
Alabama leads the overall series 22-9, including a 5-0 mark in Montgomery. Mississippi has won both games on its home turf, including a 42-7 victory in December.
