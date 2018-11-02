Nick Mullens lights it up in NFL debut

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - “When I was recruited by [Southern Miss], they said you have a chance if you play well to go to the NFL,” said Nick Mullens, just a week before his final game in a USM uniform. “We’ll see how far it takes me – put it in God’s hands."
Mullens talked about his dream of playing in the NFL just days before he led the Golden Eagles to a New Orleans Bowl win in what would be his last game in the black and gold.
Nearly two years later, the quarterback made that dream a reality with his NFL debut for the San Francisco 49ers.
Mullens completed 16 of his 22 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns in the Niners 34-3 win over the Raiders on Thursday night. The second-year pro posted a near-perfect quarterback rating of 151.9.
During his time at Southern Miss, Mullens set the all-time marks in passing yards (11,994) and passing touchdowns (87).
