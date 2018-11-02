2nd annual Caregiver Conference helps caregivers across the state

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Caregivers and health care professionals filled the Parkway Heights United Methodist Church in Hattiesburg all day Friday for the Second Annual Disentangle AD Caregiver Conference.
Founder of the conference, Hattiesburg Clinic Neurologist Dr. Ronald Schwartz, said it was a great turn out as caregivers of Alzheimer’s disease patients received spiritual and practical solutions for coping with the disease, guidance on nutrition for patients, and music therapy.
Susan Varcie, of Brandon, shared her experience of caring for her 55-year-old husband with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. She said she and her husband enjoyed the music therapy portion of the conference.
“I really enjoyed the music therapy part, because my husband loves music," Varcie said. "We listen to the 70s channel all the time. He can name every song that comes on the radio and the band that sings it. So, you know, those were really able to hit home with us.”
If you want to learn more about Disentangle AD and how they can help caregivers go there website.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.