Mississippi politicians recognized with Friend of Farm Bureau Awards

JACKSON, MS (WDAM) - Several Mississippi elected officials were recognized with the Friend of Farm Bureau Award, which is designed to recognize U.S. Senators and Representatives who vote to pass key legislation identified by the American Farm Bureau Federation 70 percent of the time.
Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation announced on Friday that Sen. Roger Wicker, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, Rep. Gregg Harper, Rep. Trent Kelly and Rep. Steven Palazzo were honored during Thursday’s Fly into the Farm event at the Mississippi Agriculture Museum in Jackson.
MFBF President Mike McCormick said the Farm Bureau membership is grateful for everything they do for agriculture.
