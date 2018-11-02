1 injured, 5 in custody for questioning in Lamar County shooting

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Deputies are currently investigating a shooting that left one man injured Friday morning in Lamar County. Deputies responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. on Magnolia Drive.
Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel tells us one person was shot in the lower abdomen. The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.
Two suspects were believed to be barricaded in a residence after the shooting. As deputies worked to secure the scene, five people jumped out the window of a two-story apartment. Authorities say several weapons were recovered from the apartment.
The five people were detained and are currently being questioned for involvement.
Authorities cleared the scene and recovered the vehicle, but has not determined if the driver was involved in the shooting.
