Hattiesburg man charged with murder after man found strangled to death

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Officials have determined the cause of death for a man who was found unresponsive in a parking lot in the 1200 block of Beverly Hills Road.
Brian Miller, 32, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 29 after an altercation that led to the death of Patton. Miller was arrested at the scene and later charged with second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Jaurice Patton. His bond was set at $400,000.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said Patton, of Hattiesburg, was found unresponsive in the parking lot just before 10 p.m. Patton was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, Patton was strangled to death.
Police said the altercation was an isolated incident and both men were known acquaintances.
