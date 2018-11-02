Friday afternoon forecast

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Skies were cloudy this morning but will be clearing out and become mostly sunny by this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s. It’s going to be a cool night for those Friday Night Football games with temperatures in the mid to low 50s this evening. Lows tonight will be in the mid 40s.
Tomorrow is going to be sunny and nice with highs in the low 70s with lows in the upper 40s. Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour tonight!
Sunday will be nice as well with temps in the 50s when you head to church. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
T-Storms will return for both Monday and Tuesday of next week.
