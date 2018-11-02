China's Xi promises tax cuts, other help to entrepreneurs

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping walks with U.S. President Donald Trump after attending a business event at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Xi promised tax cuts and other help to China's entrepreneurs in a renewed effort to revive growth in a cooling, state-dominated economy amid a mounting tariff battle with Washington. Xi's comments, reported Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, by state media, follow a decline in Chinese economic growth to a post-global crisis low of 6.5 percent over a year ago in the three months ending in September. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File) (Andy Wong)