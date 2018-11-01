North Korea women suffer serious sexual abuse but no 'MeToo'

One woman interviewed in the report said a police agent penetrated her several times with his fingers while questioning her illegal stay in China. Another talked about women in a detention center being forced to leave with a guard who raped them every night. They said that "click, click, click was the most horrible sound" because it meant the key was turning in the door of their prison cells. Several traders also described male officials at checkpoints conducting intrusive body searches of young women, spending more time checking around their breasts and hips and sometimes underneath their underwear.