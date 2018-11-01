Trump says border troops could hit 15K, surprising Pentagon

This Oct. 29, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows deployers from Headquarters Company, 89th Military Police Brigade, Task Force Griffin get ready to board a C-130J Super Hercules from Little Rock, Arkansas, at Fort Knox, Kentucky, in support of Operation Faithful Patriot. The Trump administration on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, announced plans to deploy 5,200 active duty troops, double the 2,000 who are in Syria fighting the Islamic State group, to the border to help stave off the caravans. The main caravan, still in southern Mexico, was continuing to melt away, from the original 7,000 to about 4,000, as a smaller group apparently hoped to join it. (Airman 1st Class Zoe M. Wockenfuss/U.S. Air Force via AP) (AP)