Thursday midday forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re tracking severe storms across the Pine Belt this Morning. A squall line is moving through the area bringing the threat of damaging winds and tornadoes this morning. This should move out of the area by 9-10 a.m. Skies will be cloudy for the rest of the day with temps holding steady in the low 70s.
Friday will be much cooler with highs only reaching the mid 60s with overnight lows in the mid 40s by Saturday Morning.
This weekend is looking nice with sunny skies and temps in the low 70s.
