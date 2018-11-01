Thousands in Pine Belt without power due to severe weather

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - As of 5:45 a.m., nearly 1,500 customers with Mississippi Power were experiencing power outages.
Over 4, 500 customers with Southern Pine Electric Company are also without power. The website shows a list of customers out by county:
Covington County: 149
Jasper County: 141
Jefferson Davis County: 31
Over 25, 000 customers with Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association are without power due to severe weather:
Covington County: 223
Forrest: 4, 286
Jefferson Davis County: 1,290
Lamar County: 23, 544
Marion County: 9, 885
Perry County: 813
Pearl River: 1,954
Dixie Electric Power Association is reporting more than 20, 000 customers without power.
Covington County: 477
Forrest County: 6, 702
Jasper County: 169
Jones County: 21, 104
Perry County: 2,564
Wayne County: 8, 015
