Thousands in Pine Belt without power due to severe weather

Multiple residents in the Pine Belt are without power due to severe weather. (Source: Pixabay)
November 1, 2018 at 6:10 AM CDT - Updated November 1 at 6:37 AM

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - As of 5:45 a.m., nearly 1,500 customers with Mississippi Power were experiencing power outages.

Over 4, 500 customers with Southern Pine Electric Company are also without power. The website shows a list of customers out by county:

Covington County: 149

Jasper County: 141

Jefferson Davis County: 31

Over 25, 000 customers with Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association are without power due to severe weather:

Covington County: 223

Forrest: 4, 286

Jefferson Davis County: 1,290

Lamar County: 23, 544

Marion County: 9, 885

Perry County: 813

Pearl River: 1,954

Dixie Electric Power Association is reporting more than 20, 000 customers without power.

Covington County: 477

Forrest County: 6, 702

Jasper County: 169

Jones County: 21, 104

Perry County: 2,564

Wayne County: 8, 015

