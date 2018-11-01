Randy Bolden enters second season as Jones basketball coach

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) - Basketball season has arrived.
Jones College tips off the 2018-19 campaign on Thursday night at 6 p.m. against Capitol City Prep.
Head coach Randy Bolden returns for his second season after leading the Bobcats to a 12-11 record in 2017-18. JC returns four sophomores, and welcomes four transfers and seven freshmen.
"I think the biggest thing that excites me is just the character,” Bolden said. “They’re really good guys, they’re fun to be around. I enjoy every day coming to coach them. They got the eyes on the prize. They’re focused in, they’re locked in on what we’re trying to accomplish here. So, we’ve been off to a good start.”
“The biggest thing that excites me about being here is the fact that I had the opportunity to play with guys who I played against in high school,” said Jones sophomore forward Tirus Smith, a Petal grad. “And playing with a coach who I know has a system and he’s going to bring the best out of all of us every day.”
