Police, bike shops encourage safe cycling

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Fall weather could bring more bicycles onto the roads and that could increase the risk for accidents.
Bike officers at the University of Southern Mississippi are reminding cyclists to follow the rules of the road and always use proper hand signals in traffic.
And the folks at Moore’s Bike Shop said always begin every ride by making sure you and your bike are properly outfitted.
“If you’re on a bicycle, act as if you’re in a vehicle,” said Officer Lance Adams, with the bike division of the USM Police Department. “You have the same responsibilities, the same rules apply.”
“You need to wear a helmet, if you’re an adult and you ride slow and you don’t think you need one, set the example for the younger ones who are watching you,” said Jenny Moore Miller, manager of Moore’s Bike Shop.
Adams said the key to a safe ride is always watch out for the other guy.
