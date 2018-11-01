Nonprofit to hold 2nd Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Conference

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A few years ago, Hattiesburg Clinic Neurologist Dr. Ronald Schwartz realized his Alzheimer’s disease patients weren’t the only ones in need of care. He saw the burden weighing on the family, and the caregiver.
Schwartz started the organization Disentangle AD to help support Alzheimer’s disease in south Mississippi. November is Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness month, so to keep helping others, the nonprofit will hold its second Caregiver Conference fundraiser on Friday.
Schwartz said if you come to Disentangle A.D’s Caregiver Conference, you won’t get a pamphlet of information and have speakers talking at you. He said it’s more personal.
“So, you have two 55-year-old people, one caring for a spouse, one caring for a parent and that gives for a lot of pretty, you know, interesting dynamic as to what their experience is, how their roles are different and how they can learn from each other,” Schwartz said.
Schwartz said this conference will offer spiritual support for caregivers and an educator who will teach memory training.
“And how do you provide proper nutrition to someone with Alzheimer’s Disease, and how do you develop a healthy diet to help prevent your own self from developing Alzheimer’s disease, which is really the important focus for the younger generation,” Schwartz said.
The efforts of this one-day conference will reap benefits for a year. Schwartz said funds raised will go to help caregivers financially.
“So far, in 2018 we’ve given up, I think we’re at 15 different caregivers who we’ve been able to give financial support to," he said. “It’s typically in the range of about $1,000 at a time.”
Schwartz said he hopes this conference will spread the word about Disentangle AD and be educational for professional and family caregivers to help them fight this massive epidemic of Alzheimer’s Disease.
The Caregiver Conference is Friday, November 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Parkway Heights United Methodist Church in Hattiesburg. It’s free for caregivers and the public, but not to professional caregivers.
If you are a professional caregiver or social worker you can get educational credits by attending this event. You can register at disentanglead.com.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.