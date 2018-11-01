LIST: Pine Belt school delays for severe weather

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Some Pine Belt schools will have a delayed start time on Thursday due to the potential for severe weather.
The following schools will be affected:
- Wayne County School District schools will start on a two-hour delay on Thursday morning.
- Prentiss Christian School will begin classes at 9 a.m. Thursday. Bus routes will be delayed by one hour.
- Schools in the Covington County School District will begin one hour later on Thursday and school will begin at 9 a.m.
We will continue to update this list as more schools make decisions.
