Insurance Commissioner offers understanding of Medicare

MOSELLE, MS (WDAM) - Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney said he doesn’t manage Medicare, but he does try to take of Medicare consumers of the state of by giving as much guidance as he can.
“Medicare open enrollment is open until December 7," Chaney said. “If you are 65 or older and you have part A, automatically you must sign up for part B within a year or you will be penalized.”
Chaney said most people who sign up for Medicare sign up for part D, E or F, which will cover drug costs. He said depending on what plan you have, you may run into some road blocks, like if you buy a Medicare Advantage Plan. Chaney said they are cheaper, have better drug cost but there are some issues.
“In the Hattiesburg area, WDAM area, most of the companies that sell advantage plans like Humana or Wellcare are in the networks with the local hospitals or clinics,” Chaney said.
Chaney recently learned health systems in Pike County are dropping the Wellcare Medicare Advantage agreement, and in Tupelo hospitals are dropping their agreement with Humana Advantage plans. Chaney said this is because Medicare Advantage Plans don’t pay as much to healthcare providers as other plans.
“The hospitals and the medical providers, they can be doctors or clinics, felt like they should be paid more for the services that patients under these advantage plans received,” Chaney said.
Chaney said this hurts patients' ability to find care, so it’s important to use this time of year to talk to your doctor, shop around, and find an insurance agent that understands healthcare.
Chaney said you can find help on the Mississippi Department of Insurance by looking up the MID Medicare Supplement Shopper’s Guide or you can call the department at 1-800-562-2957. Seniors can also get help with understanding Medicare benefits, bills and appeals by calling the Senior Health Insurance Program at 1-800-948-3090.
