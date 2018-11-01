HPD to participate in No Shave November for good cause

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Some Hattiesburg Police Department officers will be a bit more hairy by the end of the month.
The department is participating in No Shave November to benefit the HPD benevolent fund, which helps support a variety of charities throughout the community and helps officers and families during challenging times, according to HPD spokesman Ryan Moore.
Officers can pay $25 to forego shaving for November and an additional $25 to not shave through December. All proceeds will go toward the benevolent fund.
“No Shave November is a great way for our officers to share in the spirit of the season while raising money for our benevolent fund, which allows us to stretch our charitable arm a little farther throughout the community,” said Chief Anthony Parker.
The public will have the opportunity to vote on a People’s Choice award for the best beard. Other awards include Best Try, The Castaway, The Natural and The St. Nick.
Photos will be posted to the department’s Facebook page.
“This is an event that members of the department look forward to, and we all look forward to seeing who has the best beard by the end of the season,” Parker said. “For the community to be involved in the voting, is just one more way we can be involved with them, but the real winners are those we get to impact with the dollars raised.”
