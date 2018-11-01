The First expands to Georgia with acquisition

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The First, A National Banking Association, announced that it is expanding to Georgia after its holding company completed a merger of FMB Bank.
The First Bancshares Inc., based in Hattiesburg, completed the merger and now serves customers in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia through 67 locations, according to a news release from The First.
The company now has approximately $3.0 billion in total assets, $2.5 billion in total deposits and $2.0 billion in total loans.
M. Ray Cole, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Bancshares and The First released the following statement:
