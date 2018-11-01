The First expands to Georgia with acquisition

The First expands to Georgia with acquisition
The First Bancshares Inc., based in Hattiesburg, completed the merger and now serves customers in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia. (Photo Source: Pixabay.com)
November 1, 2018 at 3:53 PM CDT - Updated November 1 at 3:53 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The First, A National Banking Association, announced that it is expanding to Georgia after its holding company completed a merger of FMB Bank.

The First Bancshares Inc., based in Hattiesburg, completed the merger and now serves customers in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia through 67 locations, according to a news release from The First.

The company now has approximately $3.0 billion in total assets, $2.5 billion in total deposits and $2.0 billion in total loans.

M. Ray Cole, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Bancshares and The First released the following statement:

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.