Collins alcohol election likely certified Friday

COLLINS, MS (WDAM) - Collins city officials said it will be Friday before a special election to legalize the sale of hard liquor in town will be certified.
City clerk Suzette Davis said Collins election commissioners will review affidavit ballots that day.
That initiative Tuesday passed by a vote of 291 to 107.
There were 19 affidavit ballots cast.
Davis said the Secretary of State’s office and the State Department of Revenue will then be notified.
The Board will then have to set up guidelines for alcohol sales through adoption of an ordinance.
