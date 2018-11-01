Bond set for Hattiesburg man charged with murder

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Bond has been set for a Hattiesburg man charged with second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Jaurice Patton.
Brian Miller, 32, was arrested on Monday night after an altercation that led to the death of Patton. Miller’s bond was set at $400,000.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said Patton, of Hattiesburg, was found unresponsive in a parking lot in the 1200 block of Beverly Hills Road just before 10 p.m. Patton was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Miller was arrested at the scene. Moore said the altercation was an isolated incident and both men were known acquaintances.
Police could not release details of the manner of death. Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem said the body has been sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.
