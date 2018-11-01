Alcorn State student killed in crash after hitting downed tree from overnight storms

CLAIBORNE CO., MS (WLBT) - A 19-year-old was killed Thursday morning in a crash in Claiborne County.
According to MHP’s Kervin Stewart, around 3:00 a.m., MHP responded to a one car crash on US 61 near MS 462 just two miles north of Port Gibson.
Preliminary reports showed that a silver Nissan collided with a tree that had fallen across the southbound lane.
The driver of the Nissan was not injured and called 911 to report what had happened.
10 minutes after making the 911 call, the Nissan driver reported a second vehicle, a 2014 Toyota Camry collided with the same tree.
The driver and the rear passenger in the Camry were not injured. The front seat passenger, 19-year-old Jayla A. Gray of Jackson died as a result of her injuries.
Gray is a student at Alcorn State University in Lorman.
MHP says that inclement weather is believed to be a factor in this crash.
