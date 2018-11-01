Agent stresses importance of flood insurance

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Some unexpected flooding that happened overnight left a Laurel resident in a tough situation.
Alma Jackson said when she woke up this morning, she was shocked to see the state of her home.
“I woke up about 5:30 this morning," Jackson said. “I was fixing to get in my vehicle and water was just everywhere.”
She said the flood came at a bad time.
“Just started, just rushing, I just moved here yesterday,” Jackson said. “It started coming in here around 5:45 and lately it just now started going down."
We talked to Evelyn Newsom, who has over 20 years of experience at Tad Cannon State Farm Insurance office.
“You have a rain like we did today this morning, it hits you quick, hits you fast, rises fast and you’re not sure about it,” said Newsom
She said she’s seen situations like this many times, and for that reason, folks in the Pine Belt should always get flood insurance for their homes.
“Regular insurance you do not have coverage for flood, so if the water rises and gets in your house you have no coverage," Newsom said. “Regular home owner’s [insurance] will not cover that.”
Newsom said she’s seen firsthand the benefit of having flood insurance.
“I’ve had insureds call and say ‘I’m so thankful that I had it because when the creeks have risen, and the rivers have risen, and it gotten in their homes then it covered all of their stuff,’” said Newsom.
There are others where folks weren’t so lucky.
“We’ve had those incidents where the water has risen with more rain than they expected, and it gotten in their homes and its devastating," Newsom said. "There’s no coverage for that.”
She warned that home owners may be mistaken when thinking their homes are already insured from flooding.
“We try to tell folks that when they get home owner’s policy, everything that it covers that is not one of the things that it does cover,” said Newsom. “I think more people don’t have that need it than people that do.”
